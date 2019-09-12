INX Media scam: P Chidambaram not required to be arrested now in PMLA case, ED tells court

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar was informed by the ED that Chidambaram is already in judicial custody in the CBI's corruption case and not in a position to tamper with the evidence.
The Enforcement Directorate told a court here on Thursday that former finance minister P Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar jail in the INX Media corruption case, is not required to be arrested at this stage in the money laundering case.
ED said it will take him into custody in the INX Media money laundering case at an appropriate time.
The court was hearing Chidambaram's plea to surrender in ED's money laundering case.
First Published on Sep 12, 2019 03:20 pm