INX Media scam: Chidambaram produced before Delhi court on expiry of judicial custody

Former finance minister P Chidambaram, arrested by the CBI in INX Media corruption case, was produced before a Delhi court on October 3 after the expiry of his judicial custody.

Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar Jail, was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.