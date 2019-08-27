INX Media money laundering case: P Chidambaram's counsel seeks transcript of ED interrogation

Former finance minister P Chidambaram's counsel on August 27 sought transcripts of the interrogation conducted by the Enforcement Directorate on three dates in the INX Media money laundering case.

The hearing is underway before an apex court bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna.

Appearing for Chidambaram, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the agency cannot place documents in the court randomly and "behind the back" for seeking custody of the accused.