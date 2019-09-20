INX Media corruption case: CBI opposes P Chidambaram's bail plea in HC

The CBI on September 20 opposed in the Delhi High Court the bail plea of Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case, saying the magnitude of financial embezzlement and misuse of high public office disentitles him for any relief.

The probe agency, in its reply to the bail plea moved by the former finance minister, has said that granting the relief to Chidambaram will set a wrong precedent in corruption matters as it was allegedly a clear case of betrayal of public trust.