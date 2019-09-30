INX Media case: Delhi High Court rejects P Chidambaram's bail plea

The Delhi High Court on September 30 dismissed former union minister P Chidambaram's bail plea in the INX Media case.

Justice Suresh Kait denied bail to the Congress leader, saying there is no chance of tampering with evidence but there is a possibility that Chidambaram can influence witnesses.

The High Court had, on September 27 reserved its order on Chidambaram's bail petition challenging trial court's decision of denying him bail.

Chidambaram, arrested on August 21 by the CBI from his Jor Bagh residence here, is in Tihar Jail under judicial custody till October 3.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.