INX Media case: P Chidambaram to remain in CBI custody till August 26

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials arrest Congress leader P Chidambaram from his Jor Bagh residence in New Delhi on Aug 21, 2019. (PTI)

A special court on August 22 allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to keep former finance minister P Chidambaram in custody till August 26.

The Congress leader was arrested from his Jor Bagh residence late night on August 21 in connection with the INX Media case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar asked the agency to conduct Chidambaram's medical examination in keeping with the rules.

The court also allowed the family members and lawyers of Chidambaram to meet him for half an hour every day during the CBI custody.

"Considering the facts and circumstances, I am of the view that police custody is justified," the judge said and remanded him to CBI's custody till August 26.

Earlier in the day, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, arguing for CBI in the court, had moved an application seeking five-day custody of Chidambaram.

The CBI and the ED, on August 21, had issued lookout circulars against the former home minister.

The senior leader had turned up at the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi on the evening of August 21 to address a press conference.

After reading a brief statement, Chidambaram had left straight for his Jor Bagh residence, where the CBI later arrested him.

He was taken to the CBI headquarters, where he was kept overnight. CBI director RK Shukla was also present there with other senior agency officials.

The interrogation was carried out under Deputy SP R Parthasarthy, who is leading the probe in the alleged corruption case.

INX Media, once promoted by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, both in jail for murdering latter's daughter Sheena Bora, had allegedly made payments to a firm linked to Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram, the CBI had said in their FIR.