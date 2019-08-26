App
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 04:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

INX Media case: Chidambaram produced before Delhi HC on expiry of 4-day CBI custody

He was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram was August 26 produced before a Delhi Court on expiry of his four-day CBI custody in the INX Media corruption case.

He was produced after the Supreme Court refused to entertain his plea challenging the Delhi High Court order which had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the corruption case lodged by the CBI which has arisen out of the INX Media scam.

He was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 from his Jor Bagh residence. He was earlier produced before the court on August 22 and was remanded to four-day CBI custody.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.

Thereafter, the Enforcement Directorate lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.

First Published on Aug 26, 2019 04:11 pm

tags #CBI #Delhi High Court #India #Politics

