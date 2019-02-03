App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2019 11:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

Internet services snapped in Srinagar ahead of PM's visit

Internet services were snapped in the early hours of February 3 by authorities as part of efforts to ensure that the Prime Minister's visit passes off smoothly, officials said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Internet services on mobile devices were snapped in Srinagar on February 3 as a precautionary measure even as tight security arrangements have been put in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Internet services were snapped in the early hours of February 3 by authorities as part of efforts to ensure that the Prime Minister's visit passes off smoothly, officials said.

They said security personnel have been deployed across the valley in large numbers for maintaining law and order.

Separatists groups have called for a complete shutdown in the valley to protest against Modi's visit.

Several separatist leaders including Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and former MLA Langate Sheikh Abdul Rasheed have been placed under house arrest since Saturday.

Normal life in the valley remained affected due to the strike called by separatists. All shops and business establishments remained closed while public transport was off the roads.

The officials said there were no reports of any untoward incident reported from anywhere in the valley so far.
First Published on Feb 3, 2019 10:30 am

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

