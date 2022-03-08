International Women’s Day 2022 | Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to lead all-women march in Lucknow

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead an all-women march in Lucknow to mark the International Women’s Day on March 8.

The party has claimed that about one lakh women, including Congress leaders and workers, will hit the streets of the Uttar Pradesh capital to take part in the march.

The event is aimed at taking Congress party's 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' (I am a girl, I can fight) campaign beyond the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections, said party leaders.

The party led by Varda in UP polls had given 159 tickets to women for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly as per its promise of 40 percent women candidates.

The march comes a day after Exit Polls results showed that the Bharatya Janata Party (BJP) is coming back to power with an absolute majority in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress, the exit polls predicted, might as well not cross its 2017 tally of seven seats this time.

The march will start from 1090 Crossing to the Veerangana Uda Devi Crossing (Sikandarbagh) in Lucknow.

“Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead the march in which all-women office bearers of the party and others will take part," said Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu.

The party is ensuring participation of women MLAs and MPs and leading women from different walks of life from various states at the event on International Women’s Day. The Congress has also invited all its 159 women candidates in the 2022 assembly elections in the state.