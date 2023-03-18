 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes

Mar 18, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes related to the alleged abduction of children from Ukraine, a largely symbolic move for now that the Kremlin shrugged off.

The tribunal based in The Hague said one of its pre-trial chambers had granted a request from the prosecution filed Feb. 22 for warrants against Putin and his commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, according to a website statement.

“There are reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population and that of unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, in prejudice of Ukrainian children,” the court said in the statement.

The Kremlin dismissed the ICC move. Russia “doesn’t recognize this court’s jurisdiction and any decisions of such kind are void from the point of view of international law,” Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said in response to the announcement, which he called “outrageous and unacceptable.”