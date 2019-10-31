App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 01:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Internal security top priority of Modi govt: Amit Shah

"Internal security is on the top of the priority list of the Modi government. We have undertaken a lot of work to improve security on the borders and crackdown on fake notes," he said.

PTI

Internal security is top priority of the Modi government, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday, emphasising that several steps have been taken to ensure it, including improving vigil on the borders and cracking down on fake notes. Inaugurating the new Delhi Police headquarters, Shah stressed on the need to change the image of police.

Shah also paid tributes to Delhi Police personnel who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack, and to inspector M C Sharma killed during the Batla House encounter.

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 01:15 pm

tags #Amit Shah #India #internal security #Narendra Modi #Politics

