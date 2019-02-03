App
Politics
PM Modi lays foundation stones for AIIMS, other projects in Jammu
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2019 03:51 PM IST

Interim budget a jumla; BJP destroying institutions: CPI General Secretary

Calling for defeat of the Narendra Modi government Reddy asserted that there was widespread resentment over the Centre's economic policies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy on February 3 termed the interim budget placed by the BJP led government at the Centre as a "jumla" and accused the Centre of destroying all the institutions in the country.

"The budget is a jumla just like other promises made by the BJP government. The Modi government is destroying all the institutions in the country. Even Parliament does not function properly. People's issues are not raised inside Parliament," Reddy said while addressing the Left Front's rally here.

Calling for defeat of the Narendra Modi government Reddy asserted that there was widespread resentment over the Centre's economic policies.

"The repeated assaults on minorities and Dalits, and misuse of institutions such as the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Reserve Bank is not going down well with the people," he said.

First Published on Feb 3, 2019 03:42 pm

#BJP #Budget 2019 #CPI #India #Politics

