you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 08:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Interesting nuggets about phase-3 of Lok Sabha polls

Voting for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway. Here are some interesting nuggets about this phase.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Polling in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway on Tuesday. Here are some interesting facts about this phase:

* 116 Lok Sabha constituencies across 14 states and 2 UTs headed for polls

* Third phase is biggest as it covers 116 parliamentary seats in a single phase

* Over 18.85 crore voters to decide fate of 1640 candidates

* Over 2.10 lakh polling stations in place for smooth conduct of polls

Here are some interesting nuggets about 3rd phase.

* Anantnag Parliamentary constituency in Jammu & Kashmir would be going to polls in 3 parts in Phase III, Phase IV and Phase V of Lok Sabha elections, the only such PC in the country.

* The four districts to be covered in Anantnag are Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama.

* The polls in Anantnag would be held on Tuesday April 23, in Kulgam on April 29, in Shopian and Pulwama on May 6, in all polling stations falling in these districts.

* Fearing law and order problems the election to Tripura (East) constituency were postponed from April 18 (Phase 2) to Aril 23 (Phase 3, that in on Tuesday).

(Source: Election Commission)
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 08:22 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

