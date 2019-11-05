App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Intellectuals who eat beef, may eat dogs too, says Dilip Ghosh

The West Bengal BJP president also made a bizarre claim that the milk produced by Indian cows contains gold, which imparts it the yellow undertone.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Dilip Ghosh BJP
Dilip Ghosh BJP

Attacking 'intellectuals who eat beef', West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party president Dilip Ghosh said on November 4 that they should be asked to eat dog meat too.

Carrying on with his scathing remarks, the state BJP chief urged them to eat all the different kinds of meat that do not “affect their health” at home.

Addressing the media, Ghosh said: “Few intellectuals eat beef on roads, I tell them to eat dog meat too, their health will be fine whichever animal they eat, but why on roads? Eat at your home.”

Close

He was speaking at an event marking the “Gopa Ashtami Karyakram” in West Bengal’s Burdwan district when he dubbed such acts as “maha aparadh (grave sin)”.

related news

The controversial remarks were aimed at certain people who consume beef at roadside stalls but take immense pride in “cleaning the dump of their foreign pets”, said a report by News18.

Dilip Ghosh further said: “Cow is our mother; we stay alive by consuming cow milk. So, if anyone misbehaves with my mother, I will treat them the way they should be treated. On the holy soil of India, killing cows and consuming beef is a crime.”

While making these statements, he also made a bizarre claim that the milk produced by Indian cows contains gold, which imparts it the yellow undertone.

He added: "There is a blood vessel in desi cows that helps produce gold with the help of sunlight. So, we have to keep those cows. If we drink desi cow milk, we will become healthy."

Ghosh, who is for making such contentious and weird remarks, also said that “only desi cows are our mother, not the videshi (foreign) ones”.

He claimed: "The breeds of cows that we bring from abroad are not cows. They are a kind of 'janwar' (beast). Those are not our mother but our aunties. We should not worship such aunties."

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 05:22 pm

tags #BJP #Politics #west bengal

