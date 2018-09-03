Inflation, depreciation of rupee results of BJP's 'wrong policies': Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot on Sunday blamed the BJP government's policies for rising inflation and devaluation of Indian rupee.

"The BJP came to power on the promise of controlling inflation but despite favourable global conditions nothing was done by the government," Pilot said in a statement here.

This, he said, showed the level of the government's insensitivity towards people.

"It is very unfortunate that both the Centre and state governments are equally exploiting people. The BJP governments not only pushed inflation (higher) by formulating wrong policies, but also institutionalised corruption and compromised with the interests of public," Pliot alleged.

The rising fuel prices have put pressure on people, he said, adding that demonetisation and hurried implementation of GST also adversely affected the country's economy.