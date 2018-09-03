App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 07:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Inflation, depreciation of rupee results of BJP's 'wrong policies': Sachin Pilot

"The BJP came to power on the promise of controlling inflation but despite favourable global conditions nothing was done by the government," Pilot said in a statement here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot on Sunday blamed the BJP government's policies for rising inflation and devaluation of Indian rupee.

"The BJP came to power on the promise of controlling inflation but despite favourable global conditions nothing was done by the government," Pilot said in a statement here.

This, he said, showed the level of the government's insensitivity towards people.

"It is very unfortunate that both the Centre and state governments are equally exploiting people. The BJP governments not only pushed inflation (higher) by formulating wrong policies, but also institutionalised corruption and compromised with the interests of public," Pliot alleged.

The rising fuel prices have put pressure on people, he said, adding that demonetisation and hurried implementation of GST also adversely affected the country's economy.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 07:43 am

tags #BJP #Congress #Economy #India #Indian Rupee #inflation #Politics #Sachin Pilot

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.