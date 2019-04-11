Infiltrators are termites, will throw them out: Amit Shah

Referring to illegal migrants from Bangladesh as "termites", BJP president Amit Shah on April 11 said his party will throw them out after coming to power at the Centre for a second consecutive term.

Addressing a rally, he alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal was only interested in appeasing minorities.

The BJP chief claimed that TMC stood for Tushtikaran, (appeasement), Mafia and Chit Funds.

"The illegal immigrants are like termites. They are eating the grain that should go to the poor, they are taking our jobs. The T of TMC stands for Tushtikaran, (appeasement), M for Mafia and C for Chitfunds," Shah said.

After coming to power, the BJP would find these termites and throw them out, he asserted, adding that citizenship would, however, be granted to every Hindu and Buddhist refugee.

Maintaining that the countdown to "corrupt" TMC government's downfall will begin on May 23, when the BJP bags 23 Lok Sabha seats from Bengal, Shah appealed to the voters to give the saffron party an opportunity to serve them.