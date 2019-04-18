Industry captains bat for Congress' Milind Deora in south Mumbai constituency

As the battle for the throne in Delhi's South Block heats up, national parties are aggressively campaigning for their supporters.

In India's financial capital Mumbai, both the BJP and the Congress have fielded star candidates. Congress' poster boy Milind Deora, who is in the fray from Mumbai South constituency, is actively crusading for development and jobs in the city and garnering mass support.

What is interesting is his support base. In a recent video that Deora posted on his official Twitter handle, he is being supported by industry captains.

From small shopkeepers to large industrialists - for everyone, South Mumbai means business.

Uday Kotak, MD and CEO of the Kotak Mahindra Group, is seen saying, "Milind truly is Mumbai ka connection. I genuinely believe Milind understands this and relates to a Mumbaikar. His family has been related to Mumbai for a long time."

The video encompasses a wide spectra of people – from grocery shopkeepers and owners of lunch homes to budding entrepreneurs and industry stalwarts.