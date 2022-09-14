English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Finterest EduTech Technical Analysis Programme in Oct, book your seats.
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Industry body seeks Tamil Nadu govt to roll back power tariff hike

    Association president Raja M Shanmugham in a letter to Chief Minister M K Stalin said the survival of the industry, particularly the micro, small and medium enterprises were "at stake" due to the upward revision in power tariff.

    September 14, 2022 / 07:54 PM IST
    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

    Tirupur Exporters' Association on Wednesday termed the recent hike in power tariff as a 'heavy blow' to the industry which was already reeling under the Russia-Ukraine conflict and requested the Tamil Nadu government to roll back its decision.

    Association president Raja M Shanmugham in a letter to Chief Minister M K Stalin said the survival of the industry, particularly the micro, small and medium enterprises were "at stake" due to the upward revision in power tariff.

    "We apprehend that the combined negative factors may affect the MSMEs particularly and also lead to loss of jobs...these units are neither in a position to absorb the power tariff hike nor pass on to the overseas buyers," he said.

    Referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he said already hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the knitwear segment was affected as the war caused a 'cascading effect' leading to a drastic reduction in export orders received by the traders from Europe.

    The knitwear exports made from the region contribute about 13 per cent - Rs 33,525 crore of the total exports from the state, while the domestic knitwear sales was valued at Rs 27,000 crore.

    Close

    Related stories

    The knitwear sector alone was providing employment to eight lakh people both direct and indirect, he said.

    The revised power tariff of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (TANGEDCO) came into effect on September 10 despite opposition by various political parties.

    Tariff for the high-tension consumers viz. industries, factories has been hiked to Rs 6.50 per unit to Rs 12 per unit power.
    Tags: #govt #industry #Tamil Nadu #tariff hike
    first published: Sep 14, 2022 07:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.