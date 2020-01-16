App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indira Gandhi a true partriot, says Milind Deora slamming Sanjay Raut

Raut's allegations about Indira Gandhi's rapport with dreaded underworld don Kareem Lala irked Deora

Jagyaseni Biswas
Congress leader Milind Deora (Left)
Congress leader Milind Deora (Left)

Slamming Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's remarks on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Mumbai Congress leader Milind Deora said: "Indiraji was a true patriot".

Deora on January 16 also urged the senior leader to withdraw his "ill-informed statement".

The controversy started when Raut on January 15 said: "There was a time when Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel, Sharad Shetty used to decide who would be Police Commissioner of Mumbai and who would sit in the 'Mantralaya'. Indira Gandhi used to go and meet Karim Lala. We've seen that underworld, now it's just chillar."

Raut's allegations about Indira Gandhi's rapport with a dreaded underworld don irked Deora who urged all political leaders to exercise restraint while "distorting the legacies of former Prime Ministers".

Raut has further responded by saying that those attacking him do not have adequate knowledge of history. Reiterating that he has immense respect for the former PM and has never shied away from praising her, he tweeted:

Later, he apologised to all those who found his statement "offensive" and withdrew his statement.



First Published on Jan 16, 2020 12:22 pm

tags #Indira Gandhi #Milind Deora #Sanjay Raut

