Indira Gandhi a true partriot, says Milind Deora slamming Sanjay Raut

Raut's allegations about Indira Gandhi's rapport with dreaded underworld don Kareem Lala irked Deora
Slamming Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's remarks on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Mumbai Congress leader Milind Deora said: "Indiraji was a true patriot".Deora on January 16 also urged the senior leader to withdraw his "ill-informed statement".
Indira ji was a true patriot who never compromised on India’s national security.
As former @INCMumbai President, I demand that @rautsanjay61 ji withdraws his ill-informed statement.
Political leaders must show restraint before distorting the legacies of deceased Prime Ministers— Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) January 16, 2020
The controversy started when Raut on January 15 said: "There was a time when Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel, Sharad Shetty used to decide who would be Police Commissioner of Mumbai and who would sit in the 'Mantralaya'. Indira Gandhi used to go and meet Karim Lala. We've seen that underworld, now it's just chillar."
Raut's allegations about Indira Gandhi's rapport with a dreaded underworld don irked Deora who urged all political leaders to exercise restraint while "distorting the legacies of former Prime Ministers".Raut has further responded by saying that those attacking him do not have adequate knowledge of history. Reiterating that he has immense respect for the former PM and has never shied away from praising her, he tweeted:
Kareem Lala was leader of Pathan community, he led an organisation called 'Pakhtun-e-Hind'. It was in this capacity of the leader of Pathan community that he met several top leaders including Indira Gandhi
However, those who do not the history of Mumbai, r twisting my statement
— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) January 16, 2020
I have never shied away from praising Indira Gandhi as an iron lady who took decisions with iron fist. Surprisingly those who do not history of Indiraji are shouting on top of the voice. @AUThackeray@RahulGandhi@SATAVRAJEEV @
— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) January 16, 2020
Later, he apologised to all those who found his statement "offensive" and withdrew his statement.
Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
#NewsAlert - Congress leaders need not get agitated. Whenever Indira Gandhi has been targeted I have defended her while many Congress leaders maintained silence. But if people have been offended then I take back my statement: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.@vinivdvc with details. pic.twitter.com/zv5Ho8cFsb— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 16, 2020