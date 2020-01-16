Indira Gandhi a true partriot, says Milind Deora slamming Sanjay Raut

Slamming Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's remarks on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Mumbai Congress leader Milind Deora said: "Indiraji was a true patriot".



Indira ji was a true patriot who never compromised on India’s national security.

As former @INCMumbai President, I demand that @rautsanjay61 ji withdraws his ill-informed statement. Political leaders must show restraint before distorting the legacies of deceased Prime Ministers Close January 16, 2020

Deora on January 16 also urged the senior leader to withdraw his "ill-informed statement".

The controversy started when Raut on January 15 said: "There was a time when Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel, Sharad Shetty used to decide who would be Police Commissioner of Mumbai and who would sit in the 'Mantralaya'. Indira Gandhi used to go and meet Karim Lala. We've seen that underworld, now it's just chillar."

Raut's allegations about Indira Gandhi's rapport with a dreaded underworld don irked Deora who urged all political leaders to exercise restraint while "distorting the legacies of former Prime Ministers".



Kareem Lala was leader of Pathan community, he led an organisation called 'Pakhtun-e-Hind'. It was in this capacity of the leader of Pathan community that he met several top leaders including Indira Gandhi

However, those who do not the history of Mumbai, r twisting my statement

— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) January 16, 2020



I have never shied away from praising Indira Gandhi as an iron lady who took decisions with iron fist. Surprisingly those who do not history of Indiraji are shouting on top of the voice. @AUThackeray@RahulGandhi@SATAVRAJEEV @

— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) January 16, 2020

Raut has further responded by saying that those attacking him do not have adequate knowledge of history. Reiterating that he has immense respect for the former PM and has never shied away from praising her, he tweeted:

Later, he apologised to all those who found his statement "offensive" and withdrew his statement.