India's power increased in every sector under PM Modi: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that India's power in every sector has increased under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

Speaking at an election rally in Ganganagar, Singh said the IAF struck terrorist camps in Pakistan after the Feb 14 Pulwama attack but the opposition parties were asking the government for proof on number of terrorists killed in the air strike.

"Whether the soldiers were supposed to count bodies there?"

Singh said India's position in the world has improved and would reach the top position by 2030.

The minister highlighted the schemes, programmes and achievements of the Modi government including the capability to shoot down satellites in the space.