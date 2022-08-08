English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    India's first underwater metro in Kolkata likely to be completed by June 2023

    The metro line, which will connect Salt Lake to Howrah via Kolkata with a stretch below the Hooghly river, is currently operational between Sector V and Sealdah stations.

    PTI
    August 08, 2022 / 08:44 PM IST
    Speaking on the facilities and safety measures being provided in the project, Mithun Ghosh, the Site Supervisor while speaking to ANI said that there will be walkaways in the tunnels for evacuation of passengers in case of emergency. (Image: KMRC)

    Speaking on the facilities and safety measures being provided in the project, Mithun Ghosh, the Site Supervisor while speaking to ANI said that there will be walkaways in the tunnels for evacuation of passengers in case of emergency. (Image: KMRC)

    The East-West corridor project, which will be India’s first underwater metro service, is likely to be completed by June 2023, its executing agency Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) said on Monday.

    The metro line, which will connect Salt Lake to Howrah via Kolkata with a stretch below the Hooghly river, is currently operational between Sector V and Sealdah stations.

    "Target for commissioning of the balance section from Sealdah to Howrah Maidan is June 2023,” the KMRC said in a statement.

    Of the total 16.55 km length of the project, 9.30 km length between Sector V and Sealdah is operational. The remaining 7.25 km length is likely to be operational within less than a year’s time, it said.

    Completion of the project will bring a huge relief to lakhs of commuters as it will connect the busy Howrah and Sealdah railway stations as well as the North-South Line of the Kolkata Metro at Esplanade. Of the total 16.55 km length, the underground section is 10.8 km long, while 5.8 km is elevated. Of the total 16.55 km length, the underground section is 10.8 km long, while 5.8 km is elevated.

    Close

    Related stories

    The project, which was earlier slated to be completed by December 2021, has faced delays owing to accidents at Bowbazar in central Kolkata during tunneling work.

    Several houses developed cracks during the underground work in May, nearly three years after a similar incident there.

    On August 31, 2019, a tunnel boring machine hit an aquifer, leading to severe ground subsidence and the collapse of several buildings in the area.
    PTI
    Tags: #Howrah #Kolkata #metro line #Salt Lake #underwater
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 08:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.