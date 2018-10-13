App
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2018 05:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's election to UNHRC buries Pak's false propaganda: J&K BJP

India was elected to the United Nations' top human rights body on Friday for a period of three years beginning January 1, 2019, getting 188 votes in the Asia-Pacific category

PTI

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP Saturday said India's election to the UN Human Rights Council has permanently buried Pakistan's false propaganda against its eastward neighbour.

BJP state spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan said, "Our country's selection by overwhelming majority buries Pakistan's false propaganda that India is a violator of human rights."

India was elected to the United Nations' top human rights body on Friday for a period of three years beginning January 1, 2019, getting 188 votes in the Asia-Pacific category, the highest number of votes among all candidates.

"This (the UNHRC seat) signals the world has accepted India's credentials as a sentinel of human rights. It is the upshot of Narendra Modi government's foreign policy, which has defeated the false allegations of Pakistan and united the member countries in support of India,” Rattan said.

The BJP leader hoped India would further go on to strengthen its position among UNHRC member countries.
First Published on Oct 13, 2018 05:45 pm

