App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 07:36 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India's election-bound Bihar state records nearly double national jobless rate

The latest state unemployment data released on Tuesday is a lagging indicator and the current jobless rate was expected to be much higher as millions of unemployed labourers return home due to a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Reuters

India's eastern Bihar state, one of the country's largest and poorest states, posted a steep rise in unemployment in the year ended June 2019 to record nearly double the national jobless rate, only months out from elections.

The latest state unemployment data released on Tuesday is a lagging indicator and the current jobless rate was expected to be much higher as millions of unemployed labourers return home due to a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Unemployment in Bihar rose by 3 percentage points to 10.2% during the year ended June 2019, government data showed, even as the country's overall unemployment slowed to 5.8%, compared with 6.1% a year earlier.

Close

The state, governed by regional party Janata Dal (United) - an ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - is the country's third most populous and is expected to go to polls in October this year.

related news

India's Home Minister Amit Shah, last week began the BJP's election campaign claiming that the coalition had pursued development in the state.

Bihar's economy is largely dependent on agriculture and a low rate of industrialisation has pushed millions of labourers to migrate to different parts of the country in search of work.

Latest data from CMIE, a private research house, showed unemployment in Bihar was the highest among all large states in the country, with smaller eastern states of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh showing higher joblessness.

The government does not release month-wise employment data, and economists have for long complained that India's joblessness data is out of date.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Michael Perry)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 07:23 am

tags #Bihar #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #jobless rate #Politics

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights on June 16: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 16: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Coronavirus in China | Beijing locks down residential areas, tests 90,000 people after spike in new cases

Coronavirus in China | Beijing locks down residential areas, tests 90,000 people after spike in new cases

New Zealand confirms two new COVID-19 cases after remaining coronavirus-free for 24 days

New Zealand confirms two new COVID-19 cases after remaining coronavirus-free for 24 days

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.