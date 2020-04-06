App
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 12:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's efforts to combat coronavirus have set example: PM Modi to BJP workers

Addressing BJP workers to mark the 40th foundation day of the party, he also appreciated the maturity shown by people during the lockdown, describing it as unprecedented.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India's efforts to combat coronavirus have set an example and it is among countries which understood the pandemic's seriousness and took various timely decisions to combat the virus.

Addressing BJP workers to mark the 40th foundation day of the party, he also appreciated the maturity shown by people during the lockdown, describing it as  unprecedented.

COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates

Close

"We got to see our collective strength on Sunday evening," he said referring to the countrywide exercise to switch off lights and illuminate diyas for nine minutes to show India's collective strength to fight the deadly virus.

related news

He also urged BJP workers to follow a five-point agenda, including working to ensure that no poor goes hungry.

He asked them to follow the guidelines issues by party president J P Nadda.

Fight against coronavirus is no less than war, Modi said, asking BJP workers to donate and encourage others to contribute to the PM-CARES fund.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 12:28 pm

tags #BJP #coronavirus #Coronavirus pandemic #Covid-19 #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

