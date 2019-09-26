India's economic momentum drops to a 'historic' low but govt busy with 'tamashas' and PR: Sitaram Yechury

India's economic momentum has dropped to a "historic low" but the government does not have any plans to make it better, CPI(M) general secretary, Sitaram Yechury on September 26 said.

Hitting out at the Modi government, he said destroying the economy and the society are the achievements of the present dispensation which is busy with "tamashas' (spectacles) and PR'.

"India's economic momentum drops to a 'historic low'. This is beyond numbers, as livelihoods are lost, prospects are bleak and the govt has neither any plans to make it better for ordinary Indians nor to take responsibility.