App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 01:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's economic momentum drops to a 'historic' low but govt busy with 'tamashas' and PR: Sitaram Yechury

Hitting out at the Modi government, Yechury said destroying the economy and the society are the achievements of the present dispensation which is busy with "tamashas' (spectacles) and PR'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's economic momentum has dropped to a "historic low" but the government does not have any plans to make it better, CPI(M) general secretary, Sitaram Yechury on September 26 said.

Hitting out at the Modi government, he said destroying the economy and the society are the achievements of the present dispensation which is busy with "tamashas' (spectacles) and PR'.

"India's economic momentum drops to a 'historic low'. This is beyond numbers, as livelihoods are lost, prospects are bleak and the govt has neither any plans to make it better for ordinary Indians nor to take responsibility.

Close
"Destroying society, destroying economy, busy in tamashas and PR, that is what this govt has for its achievements," he tweeted.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 01:06 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.