India's democracy will weaken if left with BJP as single party: Subramanian Swamy

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) and a senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Subramanian Swamy, has said that India's democracy will weaken "if we are left with BJP as a single party".



After witnessing Goa and Kashmir, I feel that nation's democracy will weaken if we are left with BJP as a single party. Solution? Ask Italians & progeny to leav. Mamata can then be President of united Congi thereafter. NCP should also follow and merge.

— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 12, 2019

"After witnessing Goa and Kashmir, I feel that nation's democracy will weaken if we are left with BJP as a single party," Swamy said in a tweet.

Swamy's tweet presumably referred to the recent political developments in Goa where as many as 10 out of 15 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of the Indian National Congress broke away to merge with the ruling BJP on July 10.

In his tweet, Swamy stated that the solution to the problem is to ask "Italians and progeny" to leave. Swamy was presumably referring to senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, against whom the saffron leader had previously spoken out.

"Mamata can then be President of united Congi thereafter. NCP should also follow and merge," Swamy added, purportedly referring to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Maharashtra-based Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Banerjee formed the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the party she currently heads, after splitting from Congress in 1997. Similarly, the NCP was formed after Sharad Pawar, a senior Congress leader until then, left the party in 1999.