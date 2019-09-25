Indian Youth Congress takes to the streets to protest MV act amendments

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on September 25 held a protest against the amendments in the Motor Vehicles Act and demanded reduction of hefty fines against traffic violators.

Alleging that the registered number of vehicles caught violating traffic rules gets uploaded on a website, the protestors said the open use of the 'challan' portal was an invasion on the privacy of common citizens.

Under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, which came into effect on September 1, the penalty for driving without insurance has been doubled from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 for first-time offenders and has gone up four times for second-time offenders to Rs 4,000.

The IYC said that the protest was held to demand reduction in 'challans' amount.

"We demand that the 'challan' amount should be reduced. A person who draws a salary of Rs 4,000 cannot pay a 'challan' of Rs 10,000 for traffic violation," said Mahima Sharma, one of the protestors.

The protest is being held at various spots all across Delhi including outside Transport minister Nitin Gadkari's residence and outside Transport Ministry and inner circle of Connaught Place.