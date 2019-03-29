Indian Railways serves tea in 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' cups, withdraws after backlash

Indian Railways has come under fire as the passengers in the New Delhi Kathgodam Shatabdi Express were reportedly served tea in a cup with 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' printed on it.



A colleague shares how #MainBhiChowkidar branding is being used on train....

Train No. 12040 #KathgodamShatabdi has tea served twice in these cups!

Is this not violation of MCC??@RailMinIndia @SpokespersonECI @PiyushGoyal @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/hZjhCnUP9U

— Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) March 29, 2019

The incident was highlighted by a Twitter user, who posted a picture of a teacup.

The post went viral on social media with people claiming it to be a violation of Model Code of Conduct ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Following this, the Indian Railways Seva acknowledged the issue on March 29 and asked IRCTC North Zone to look into the matter. Taking note of the matter, IRCTC North Zone apologised the user and asked for journey details of the passenger to take necessary action in the matter.

The cup has now been withdrawn and panel action is being taken against the contractor, reported news agency ANI citing the Ministry of Railways.

"It happened today but immediately glasses were withdrawn. Penal action is being taken against the contractor. The action is also being taken against the supervisor," the ministry said.