Indian politics and misogyny: Here are some leaders who made derogatory remarks against women

Gopal Shetty, BJP | BJP’s Gopal Shetty went on the offensive by claiming that actor Urmila Matondkar was chosen by the party solely on the basis of her looks. “Urmila ji has been brought to politics because she is a celebrity and because she is a celebrity, she has been brought due to how she looks, why anyone would feel bad about it, there’s no reason… She is a bholi bhali ladki who is zero in politics." (Image: Twitter)