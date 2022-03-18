Indian legal fraternity backs Bhandari’s anti-Russia vote at ICJ

Foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Dalveer Bhandari is a citizen of India who is a member of the ICJ in his private capacity. (Photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels)

Despite the government calling Indian judge Dalveer Bhandari's vote against Russia at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) a `private’ matter, the country’s legal fraternity, for a change, agreed that the former Supreme Court judge had done the right thing.

``I know Dalveer Bhandari. He is an upright judge, and he is correct in taking the position he did against Russia. Which judge would back a global invasion,” India’s former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi told Moneycontrol.

Justice Bhandari has an excellent past record and his vote against Russia justifies his reputation and integrity, Rohatgi added.

Prashant Bhushan, well known public interest lawyer in the Supreme Court, said that Bhandari was not `too independent’ when he knew him, but said that the cue to vote against Russia was an independent decision by the judge of the ICJ, which could not have been prompted by the Indian government.

``I would say that Justice Bhandari’s decision to vote against the Russian invasion needs to be backed,” Bhushan told Moneycontrol.

Activist lawyer Colin Gonsalves too hailed Bhandari’s decision. ``He did it right. I don’t see how he could have done it any other way. He was a good judge, and his reputation bears him out,” he said.

There was a lot of discussion at the International Court of Justice on March 16 after Bhandari voted against Russia, leading to some speculation that the decision may have been prompted by New Delhi, keen on playing both sides, Russia and Ukraine.

By evening, foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Dalveer Bhandari is a citizen of India who is a member of the ICJ in his private capacity. “I will not comment on how judges vote on issues,” Bagchi said, adding that they vote privately and on merits.

For and against

The International Court of Justice on Wednesday ordered Russia to stop the Russian-Ukraine War and approved Kyiv’s request. The court’s order was supported by 13 judges while two voted against it. Those who voted against the order include Vice President Kirill Zevorgian from Russia and Judge Xiu Hongin from China.

Judge Bhandari from India voted against Russia. His view on the Russia-Ukraine issue is seen as being at variance with that of the Indian government.

India has distanced itself from voting on a motion against Russia in the UN thrice in the recent past due to its strong bilateral ties with Russia and Indian students trapped in Ukraine.

Justice Bhandari is a former judge of the Supreme Court, an ex-chief justice of the Bombay High Court and a former judge of the Delhi High Court.

Coming from a family of distinguished jurists, he was nominated by the Government of India as its official candidate in January 2012 for the post of a Judge of the International Court of Justice.

In the elections held on April 27, 2012, Bhandari secured 122 votes in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) against 58 for his rival, Florentino Feliciano, who was nominated by the Government of the Philippines.

He was re-elected for a second term on 20 November 2017 after UK's nominee Christopher Greenwood withdrew his nomination.