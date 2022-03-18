English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Indian legal fraternity backs Bhandari’s anti-Russia vote at ICJ

    Government keeps its distance; says it has no role to play in the Justice’s decision, which is private

    Ranjit Bhushan
    March 18, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST
    Foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Dalveer Bhandari is a citizen of India who is a member of the ICJ in his private capacity. (Photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels)

    Foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Dalveer Bhandari is a citizen of India who is a member of the ICJ in his private capacity. (Photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels)


    Despite the government calling Indian judge Dalveer Bhandari's vote against Russia at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) a `private’ matter, the country’s legal fraternity, for a change, agreed that the former Supreme Court judge had done the right thing.


    ``I know Dalveer Bhandari. He is an upright judge, and he is correct in taking the position he did against Russia. Which judge would back a global invasion,” India’s former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi told Moneycontrol.


    Justice Bhandari has an excellent past record and his vote against Russia justifies his reputation and integrity, Rohatgi added.


    Prashant Bhushan, well known public interest lawyer in the Supreme Court, said that Bhandari was not `too independent’ when he knew him, but said that the cue to vote against Russia was an independent decision by the judge of the ICJ, which could not have been prompted by the Indian government.


    ``I would say that Justice Bhandari’s decision to vote against the Russian invasion needs to be backed,” Bhushan told Moneycontrol.

    Close

    Related stories


    Read also: How effective can ICJ be to stop the Russia-Ukraine war?


    Activist lawyer Colin Gonsalves too hailed Bhandari’s decision. ``He did it right. I don’t see how he could have done it any other way. He was a good judge, and his reputation bears him out,” he said.


    There was a lot of discussion at the International Court of Justice on March 16 after Bhandari voted against Russia, leading to some speculation that the decision may have been prompted by New Delhi, keen on playing both sides, Russia and Ukraine.


    By evening, foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Dalveer Bhandari is a citizen of India who is a member of the ICJ in his private capacity. “I will not comment on how judges vote on issues,” Bagchi said, adding that they vote privately and on merits.


    For and against


    The International Court of Justice on Wednesday ordered Russia to stop the Russian-Ukraine War and approved Kyiv’s request. The court’s order was supported by 13 judges while two voted against it. Those who voted against the order include Vice President Kirill Zevorgian from Russia and Judge Xiu Hongin from China.


    Judge Bhandari from India voted against Russia. His view on the Russia-Ukraine issue is seen as being at variance with that of the Indian government.


    India has distanced itself from voting on a motion against Russia in the UN thrice in the recent past due to its strong bilateral ties with Russia and Indian students trapped in Ukraine.


    Justice Bhandari is a former judge of the Supreme Court, an ex-chief justice of the Bombay High Court and a former judge of the Delhi High Court.


    Coming from a family of distinguished jurists, he was nominated by the Government of India as its official candidate in January 2012 for the post of a Judge of the International Court of Justice.


    In the elections held on April 27, 2012, Bhandari secured 122 votes in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) against 58 for his rival, Florentino Feliciano, who was nominated by the Government of the Philippines.

    He was re-elected for a second term on 20 November 2017 after UK's nominee Christopher Greenwood withdrew his nomination.

    Ranjit Bhushan is an independent journalist and former Nehru Fellow at Jamia Millia University. In a career spanning more than three decades, he has worked with Outlook, The Times of India, The Indian Express, the Press Trust of India, Associated Press, Financial Chronicle, and DNA.
    Tags: #ICJ #India's neutral stand #International Court of Justice #Justice Dalveer Bhandari #Russia-Ukraine war
    first published: Mar 18, 2022 02:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.