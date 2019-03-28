App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian electoral process: World’s biggest democratic event explained

As we head towards the 17th Lok Sabha elections, here is all you need to know about the Indian electoral process.

Bismee Islam @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The Indian elections commence from April 11 and are due to take place in seven phases, with more than 900 million voters. The election process is conducted and overlooked by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Stretching over a period of more than five weeks, followed by counting of votes, the world's largest democratic institution seeks to follow a compact structure to elect the next batch of parliamentarians and more importantly the Prime Minister.

As India heads towards 17th Lok Sabha polls, we attempt to answer some important questions that help us understand the electoral process better:

Also Read: How to check if your name is on the voter list

related news

Who governs the election process in India?

The ECI is an autonomous constitutional body, which primarily functions to supervise and coordinate electoral tasks, inclusion of rightful voters and execution of the colossal process.

This year over a million polling booths will be set up across the country, with massive deployment of security forces and government officials to conduct the voting process.

Also Read:  What is postal ballot and proxy voting

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) presides the ECI and is nominated by the President of India for a tenure of six years. Sunil Arora is the current CEC of India.

Each year, the ECI releases a renewed set of guidelines, pertaining to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) that enable smooth and fair polls.

Also Read: How to use an electronic voting machine to cast your vote

What are electoral rolls?

Each Lok Sabha constituency has a registered list of eligible voters, above the age of 18 years, to vote particularly in that jurisdiction, listed under the electoral roll.

Electoral rolls, also known as the voter’s poll, is a comprehensive mechanism to evade voter frauds that lead to discrepancy in the election results. Voter ID cards based on these electoral rolls are issued to eligible voters. Voters need to produce their Voter ID cards as identity proofs while casting their ballots.

Also Read: Want to cast your vote? Check out simple steps to apply for voter ID card online

Also Read: Know these steps to cast your vote the right way

Who forms the government after polls?

The counting of votes of the upcoming general elections will be held on May 23, and the results shall also be declared on the same day. The party holding the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats elects the Prime Minister. The Lok Sabha, constitutes the lower house of the Indian Parliamentary system and currently holds 545 seats, 2 of which are nominated by the President from the Anglo-Indian community.

A just majority to form the next government requires attainment of one seat more than half of total seats in Lok Sabha i.e. 273.

All candidates, essentially, have to be either a member of the Rajya Sabha or the Lok Sabha, which they attain by contesting from a particular locality.

What if no political party attains a majority?

In case of lack of majority by a single political party in the Lok Sabha, two or more parties collaborate to attain majority to form a coalition government.

Parliamentarians have a couple of weeks to negotiate coalitions based on mutual decisions and elect the Prime Minister.

The need for a new parliamentary cabinet also arises if the existing cabinet is affected due to national emergencies or political crises.

For instance, if the coalition collapses due to internal political strife, a motion of no confidence or a confidence vote is taken.

Also Read: Why NRIs can't cast their vote online

Whom does the President invite to form a government in case of no absolute majority?

If the elections fail to provide a conclusive outcome due to lack of absolute majority, either from a single political party, pre-poll alliances or coalition, the Constitution of India empowers the President to utilise his/her discretionary power.

The President invites the leader of the party or the coalition of parties who s/he thinks is capable of forming a stable government.

Article 75 (1) of the Constitution of India states: “The Prime Minister shall be appointed by the President and the other Ministers shall be appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister.”

Constitutional conventions play a major role here. Conventions refer to rules of political practices in areas where franchise law doesn’t apply.

If the pre-poll alliance leader, after being invited by the President to form the government, fails to attain a majority from the Lok Sabha MPs, the President may also invite the leader of the post-poll alliance.

Being the constitutional head of the Executive Union, the President has to make sure that the parties in alliance agree on common grounds, pertaining to programmes and policies.

However, in case of extreme failure to form a stable national government, the President may also call for a mid-term election.

Also Read: How to use cVIGIL app to register poll code violation complaints
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 02:36 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

What happens if there is another terror attack before the Lok Sabha el ...

Raghuram Rajan offered his views to Congress on minimum income guarant ...

Pronab Sen on economic implications of Congress’ minimum income guar ...

Top jobs in technology, analytics, cybersecurity to be most in demand ...

Raghuram Rajan questions Narendra Modi's minimum government,maximum go ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex trades higher, Nifty tests 11,550 ahead ...

Despite recent rally, midcap index in the red for 2019; 60 stocks give ...

These two Nifty mid-cap stocks rose nearly 100% in one year

Earnings setback could lead to Nifty falling below 11,000, says Sharek ...

Rahul Gandhi's NYAY a test on fiscal prudence: Economy must be strong ...

HD Deve Gowda faces doubtful future as JD(S) finds its Lok Sabha campa ...

Brexit latest news: Theresa May pledges to resign on condition that MP ...

Vivaldi 2.4 supports editable buttons, multiple profiles and an in-bui ...

Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrati ...

India Open 2019: Journeyman Subhankar Dey revels in giant-killing act ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately c ...

Airaa movie review: Nayanthara’s terrific performance holds together ...

Priyanka Chopra's new chat show gives us an inside view of her LA home ...

Salman Khan on working with Deepika Padukone: It has to be worth her w ...

Kesari box office: Akshay Kumar's film quickest to enter 100 crore in ...

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor dissolve the Katrina Kaif hate club, start ...

RAW: Uncovering real-life spies that did a great deed for India’s sa ...

Amanda Cerny chills with Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez at Noteb ...

Aamir Khan reveals why he refused food at Shah Rukh Khan's house party ...

Notebook: Salman Khan's special screening attracted all his well wishe ...

Chennai Super Kings: Kedar Jadhav bathes in his birthday cake but Imra ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.