Indian electoral process: World’s biggest democratic event explained

The Indian elections commence from April 11 and are due to take place in seven phases, with more than 900 million voters. The election process is conducted and overlooked by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Stretching over a period of more than five weeks, followed by counting of votes, the world's largest democratic institution seeks to follow a compact structure to elect the next batch of parliamentarians and more importantly the Prime Minister.

As India heads towards 17th Lok Sabha polls, we attempt to answer some important questions that help us understand the electoral process better:

Who governs the election process in India?

The ECI is an autonomous constitutional body, which primarily functions to supervise and coordinate electoral tasks, inclusion of rightful voters and execution of the colossal process.

This year over a million polling booths will be set up across the country, with massive deployment of security forces and government officials to conduct the voting process.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) presides the ECI and is nominated by the President of India for a tenure of six years. Sunil Arora is the current CEC of India.

Each year, the ECI releases a renewed set of guidelines, pertaining to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) that enable smooth and fair polls.

What are electoral rolls?

Each Lok Sabha constituency has a registered list of eligible voters, above the age of 18 years, to vote particularly in that jurisdiction, listed under the electoral roll.

Electoral rolls, also known as the voter’s poll, is a comprehensive mechanism to evade voter frauds that lead to discrepancy in the election results. Voter ID cards based on these electoral rolls are issued to eligible voters. Voters need to produce their Voter ID cards as identity proofs while casting their ballots.

Who forms the government after polls?

The counting of votes of the upcoming general elections will be held on May 23, and the results shall also be declared on the same day. The party holding the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats elects the Prime Minister. The Lok Sabha, constitutes the lower house of the Indian Parliamentary system and currently holds 545 seats, 2 of which are nominated by the President from the Anglo-Indian community.

A just majority to form the next government requires attainment of one seat more than half of total seats in Lok Sabha i.e. 273.

All candidates, essentially, have to be either a member of the Rajya Sabha or the Lok Sabha, which they attain by contesting from a particular locality.

What if no political party attains a majority?

In case of lack of majority by a single political party in the Lok Sabha, two or more parties collaborate to attain majority to form a coalition government.

Parliamentarians have a couple of weeks to negotiate coalitions based on mutual decisions and elect the Prime Minister.

The need for a new parliamentary cabinet also arises if the existing cabinet is affected due to national emergencies or political crises.

For instance, if the coalition collapses due to internal political strife, a motion of no confidence or a confidence vote is taken.

Whom does the President invite to form a government in case of no absolute majority?

If the elections fail to provide a conclusive outcome due to lack of absolute majority, either from a single political party, pre-poll alliances or coalition, the Constitution of India empowers the President to utilise his/her discretionary power.

The President invites the leader of the party or the coalition of parties who s/he thinks is capable of forming a stable government.

Article 75 (1) of the Constitution of India states: “The Prime Minister shall be appointed by the President and the other Ministers shall be appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister.”

Constitutional conventions play a major role here. Conventions refer to rules of political practices in areas where franchise law doesn’t apply.

If the pre-poll alliance leader, after being invited by the President to form the government, fails to attain a majority from the Lok Sabha MPs, the President may also invite the leader of the post-poll alliance.

Being the constitutional head of the Executive Union, the President has to make sure that the parties in alliance agree on common grounds, pertaining to programmes and policies.

However, in case of extreme failure to form a stable national government, the President may also call for a mid-term election.