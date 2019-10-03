Indian economy set to endure more pain: Kamal Nath

The World Economic Forum is an old stomping ground for Kamal Nath, the former Union Commerce Minister and current Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

In an interview with CNN-News18, Nath gave his views about the state of the economy and the reasons behind his belief that it will be a long time before the economy is out of the woods.

Edited excerpts:

Q. Experts feel that the Indian economy is going through its worst phase in the last 6 years. What do you think is the root of the problem ?

A. We must recognise that Indian economy has gone from boom to gloom to doom. In india, the moment auto sales start going down, it is a red signal. Consumer spending has gone down across the board and investment sentiment is at the lowest point. At WEF, I spoke to representatives of so many industries. I asked them: What are your investment plans? Come to MP. They said: Drop it, no one is in the mood to invest.

Investment is an article of faith. You cannot demand investment. The banking system has collapsed, projects are not taking off and agriculture is in a mess. We need to stimulate demand. Unemployment is also a very big issue.

Q2. You mentioned the state of banking sector. Would you shoulder the blame because of the indiscriminate lending that happened during the UPA tenure?

A. Not at all. These were good loans and became NPAs because of bad policies.

Q3. What about Vijay Mallya? It happened during your tenure .

A. Of course. it happened during our tenure. He was replying well. He had a rescue plan. The Modi government could have rescued it. During the 2008 crisis, when I was Commerce Minister, we knew what to do. The government should have held his hand, not to rescue him but the business. We could have found another investor and told Mallya to take a walk.

Q4. But the government says that they are trying to shore up the economy through big bang reforms, such as the cuts announced for corporates..

A. Cuts for corporates ? First you raise the taxes and then you decrease them. Why did you raise it in the first place ? This reduction of taxes is not going to lure anybody to invest. Let's face it, there is much more to it. The investment sentiment in the country is missing.

Q5. Is the worst over?

A. I don't think so. I think the worst is yet to come. We are today in gloom and we are heading towards doom.

Q6. You give a sense that the economy is falling off the cliff. But why has the Opposition, particulary Congress, failed to make it a rallying point to pin down the government?