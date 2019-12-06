App
Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 10:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indian citizenship to those facing persecution at home will assure them of better lives: PM Modi

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Modi also said although a lot of apprehensions were expressed ahead of the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, after it was pronounced, the people of the country proved all such apprehensions wrong.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi

Referring to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Indian citizenship for those facing persecution in their home countries will ensure that they get a better tomorrow.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, the prime minister said the decision might seem a politically difficult one, but it had raised a new hope of development for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, the prime minister said the decision might seem a politically difficult one, but it had raised a new hope of development for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

First Published on Dec 6, 2019 10:50 am

tags #Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 #Citizenship Amendment bill #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

