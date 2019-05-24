Indian businessmen in UAE rejoice PM Modi's poll win

Leading Indian businessmen in the UAE have expressed happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's thumping win in the elections, saying it would encourage big international companies to invest in India due to a clear mandate and simplified tax structures, according to a media report.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) towards a mega victory for a second five-year-term in office.

"Modi government has made it very easy and transparent for us and surely not only non-resident Indians but big international investors will be more confident in coming to india now, because of the clear mandate," Yusuff Ali, chairman, Lulu Group, said.

He noted that all the visionary leaders of various Arab countries share a great relationship with Modi which will be strengthened in the coming years, the Gulf News reported.

B R Shetty, founder and chairman, NMC Healthcare, said that the new government will lead the country to the highest level.

"I foresee India will be the leading nation in the world. The country will grow beyond expectations," he said.

Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of the Danube Group, said "the government's simplified tax structures have helped many brands like us to enter Indian market to generate more business and provide employment opportunities. We wish the same continues and the nation keeps growing and shinning.”

Joy Alukkas, chairman and managing director of Joyalukkas Group congratulated Modi and hoped there would be some great initiatives for the gold and jewellery business.

"As an entrepreneur, I look forward to the continued focus of the government for the growth of trade and commerce in India," he added.

Sealing its phenomenal electoral victory, BJP crossed the 300 mark as counting for votes for 542 Lok Sabha seats neared its end on Friday.

Dhananjay Datar, chairman and managing director of Al Adil Trading, said Modi's victory is good news for Non-Resident-Indians (NRIs) as the prime minister has done much to put India on the global map.

"Indians today have become more visible. We can look at investment opportunities anywhere in the world with the confidence that we are recognised," he added.