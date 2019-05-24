App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 353

  • UPA: 92

    (180 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 01:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian businessmen in UAE rejoice PM Modi's poll win

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) towards a mega victory for a second five-year-term in office.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Leading Indian businessmen in the UAE have expressed happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's thumping win in the elections, saying it would encourage big international companies to invest in India due to a clear mandate and simplified tax structures, according to a media report.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) towards a mega victory for a second five-year-term in office.

"Modi government has made it very easy and transparent for us and surely not only non-resident Indians but big international investors will be more confident in coming to india now, because of the clear mandate," Yusuff Ali, chairman, Lulu Group, said.

He noted that all the visionary leaders of various Arab countries share a great relationship with Modi which will be strengthened in the coming years, the Gulf News reported.

related news

B R Shetty, founder and chairman, NMC Healthcare, said that the new government will lead the country to the highest level.

"I foresee India will be the leading nation in the world. The country will grow beyond expectations," he said.

Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of the Danube Group, said "the government's simplified tax structures have helped many brands like us to enter Indian market to generate more business and provide employment opportunities. We wish the same continues and the nation keeps growing and shinning.”

Joy Alukkas, chairman and managing director of Joyalukkas Group congratulated Modi and hoped there would be some great initiatives for the gold and jewellery business.

"As an entrepreneur, I look forward to the continued focus of the government for the growth of trade and commerce in India," he added.

Sealing its phenomenal electoral victory, BJP crossed the 300 mark as counting for votes for 542 Lok Sabha seats neared its end on Friday.

Dhananjay Datar, chairman and managing director of Al Adil Trading, said Modi's victory is good news for Non-Resident-Indians (NRIs) as the prime minister has done much to put India on the global map.

"Indians today have become more visible. We can look at investment opportunities anywhere in the world with the confidence that we are recognised," he added.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 24, 2019 01:47 pm

tags #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.