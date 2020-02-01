India witnessing inclusive, all-round development under PM Modi: J P Nadda

The dream of inclusive and all-round development of the country is being fulfilled under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda said on Friday while hailing the presidential address on the first day of the Budget session.

"Today's address by President Ram Nath Kovind is a historical document which presents the picture of developing India at the fast speed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Nadda said.

The country is witnessing inclusive and all-round development under the leadership of Modi, and the President in his address also shared the details of development happening in various sectors, he said in a statement issued by the party.