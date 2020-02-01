App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 08:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

India witnessing inclusive, all-round development under PM Modi: J P Nadda

"Today's address by President Ram Nath Kovind is a historical document which presents the picture of developing India at the fast speed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Nadda said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The dream of inclusive and all-round development of the country is being fulfilled under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda said on Friday while hailing the presidential address on the first day of the Budget session.

The country is witnessing inclusive and all-round development under the leadership of Modi, and the President in his address also shared the details of development happening in various sectors, he said in a statement issued by the party.

The President in his address has also shown the glimpse of the bright future of the country as visioned by the Modi government and making India a five trillion dollar economy, Nadda said.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 08:20 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #J P Nadda #Politics

