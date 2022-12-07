India will strive to build consensus among G20 nations on global issues: Jaishankar

India would strive to build a consensus among G20 nations on several issues during its presidency as the meeting is being held in the larger context of a "geopolitical crisis, food and energy insecurity, and sustainable development growth", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

He also said India will use the occasion to highlight the 3Ds of the country: development, democracy and diversity.

The government is also seeking the support and cooperation of all the G20 members for the success of India's Presidency, said Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha while making a statement on 'Latest Developments in India's Foreign Policy'.

G20 meeting would be "one of the highest profiled international gatherings" to be hosted by India, he added.

Meetings for G20 have already commenced in India and around 200 of such meetings of 32 different sectors at multiple locations would be organised across the country, the external affairs minister said.

Jaishankar said the G20 meeting is taking place in the larger context of a "geopolitical crisis, food and energy insecurity, slow progress and sustainable development growth and mounting debt burden" and challenge to climate action.

"Our endeavour is to build consensus within G20 and champion causes, especially of the Global South and shape the setting of the agenda," he added.

The elite group represents 85 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of the worldwide trade and two third of the global population.

"The Prime Minister has noted that India's G20 Presidency during the year of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' is a matter of pride for every Indian," he said.

During the recently concluded G20 meeting at Bali, India ensured its fullest support.

"Our contribution to find a common ground among members in a polarised environment was widely appreciated," Jaishankar said.

"Since we are assuming the responsibility, this was also time to seek the support and cooperation of all G20 members for the success of India's Presidency," he said.

Besides, he also informed the Upper House that India has invited Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest of the Republic Day celebrations next year.

"As far as Republic Day celebrations are concerned, we have invited Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest and he has graciously accepted the invitation," he said.

Moreover, he also said that Kashi has been designated as the first SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) cultural and tourist capital for 2022-23.

"This would facilitate showcasing of our age-old knowledge inheritance and cultural heritage," he said.