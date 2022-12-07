 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India will give direction to world in 'Amrit Kaal': PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

Moneycontrol News
Dec 07, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the 'Amrit Kaal' of India's independence will not only be a period of national development and glory but also an occasion when the country will play an important role in giving a direction to the world.

Welcoming Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar for assuming charge as chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the prime minister said the VP was taking charge at a time when the country was witnessing two historical occasions.

"India has just assumed the presidency of G20 and this is also a time when we have commenced our journey into 'Amrit Kaal'. Not only will 'Amrit Kaal' be a period of development and glory for the country it will also be an occasion when India will play an important role in giving direction to the world," said the prime minister as the House met for the first day of the winter session.

Modi said in this journey, India's democracy, parliament and parliamentary traditions will also play a significant role.

Hailing Dhankhar as a leader who has both the elements of 'jawan' (soldier) and 'kisan' (farmer) imbibed in him, the prime minister said the House was fortunate to receive "his able and effective leadership at this juncture in history."

"Our Vice President is a 'Kisan Putra' (son of farmer) and he studied at a Sainik school. Thus, he is closely associated with jawans and kisans," he said.