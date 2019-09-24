India-US trade deal 'very soon', says US President Donald Trump; calls PM Modi 'Father of India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 24 said that the friendship between the United States and India is "based on values, and it will strengthen in the times to come".

PM Modi made the remarks during a bilateral meeting between him and US President Donald Trump.

At the joint presser, PM Modi thanked Trump for taking out time and visiting him at the 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston, Texas.

“As far as trade is concerned, an agreement was signed day before yesterday where Indian company Petronet invested $2.5 billion in the energy sector,” PM Modi said.

"In the years to come, this will result in a trade that will amount to $60 billion and create 50,000 jobs," he added.

Responding to questions from the media, Trump said that India and the US will have a trade deal "very soon".

Stating that PM Modi gave a "loud and clear message to Pakistan", the US President also said that both PM Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan are "two great gentlemen" and that they will "get together and work something".

"PM Modi and Imran Khan will get along when they get to know each other," Trump said.

Calling PM Modi the "Father of India", Trump, while referring to the 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston, Texas, said that the crowd "loved" him and that he is like "Elvis of India". Trump was referring to American singer and actor Elvis Presley.

On the issue of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Trump said that "it will be great" if India and Pakistan work out something.

"I am thankful to Trump that he came to Houston. He is my friend but he is also a good friend of India," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, while addressing the media, Trump had said that both India and Pakistan would like his help "in a certain way" regarding the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) issue.

"I think as far as Pakistan is concerned, India, their talking, I am certainly willing to help... But they've to both want it. They have very different views and I am concerned about it," Trump had earlier said, according to reports.

This would be Trump and Modi’s third interaction in the four months since PM Modi was elected.

The two world leaders were together at the NRG Stadium in Houston, US on September 22 for the "Howdy, Modi!" event. The event was attended by around 50,000 members of the Indian-American community. Both PM Modi and Trump addressed the gathering.

On September 23, Trump held a bilateral meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Speaking to reporters there, Trump described himself as "an extremely good arbitrator" and reiterated that he was ready to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue if both sides agree.