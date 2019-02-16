India to remove trade privileges, ensure complete isolation of Pakistan: Arun Jaitley

India will take all possible diplomatic steps to ensure the "complete isolation" of Pakistan in response to an attack by an Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) that killed 44 Indian paramilitary police in Kashmir on February 14, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on February 15.

This would include India removing most favoured nation privileges given to Pakistan under World Trade Organisation rules, he said.

Pakistan-based JeM claimed responsibility for a car bomb that killed the police in one of the deadliest attacks ever in the India-controlled Kashmir region.