India 'spiritual capital' of the world, was never defined on the basis of religion: J&K HC's Pankaj Mithal

(Representative Image)

Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, on December 6 said that India has a distinction of being known as the "spiritual capital" of the world.

Delivering keynote address at "Dharma and the Constitution of India" event organised by Adhivakta Parishad to commemorate the 72nd Constitution Day, Mithal said, "India's cultural milieu is the cosmos of pure spirituality, which discourages distinguishing humans on the basis of religion."

Pandavas to Mauryas, Guptas, Mughals and Britishers ruled it, but India was never defined on the basis of religion as a Muslim, Christian or Hindu nation, because it was accepted as a spiritual country, Mithal said, as quoted by the Indian Express.

Advocate General DC Raina, the additional solicitor general of the high court and dozens of advocates and legal luminaries were among those present at the event.

"By adding the word ‘secular’, we have narrowed down vastness of spiritual appearance.. this can be said a narrow-minded approach. Otherwise, Bharat from time immemorial had been a spiritual country and its name should have been Spiritual Republic of India" Justice Mithal said.

He said this secularism has continuously been carried to this day by the nation in its true spirit although the word "secular" was added to the Constitution later through an amendment.

Stressing on the importance of understanding fundamental duties, Justice Mithal said, "Our endeavour should be to exercise the fundamental duties instead of asking for the rights only."

The advocate general said religion has not been sidelined by the Constitution, instead, it has preserved its exercise by people from every sect.

"Articles 14, 19, 21, 25 to 29 give us insights about religious guarantees in our Constitution," he said, adding that India has the most flexible Constitution that has preserved the sensitivities of all its citizens.

That is why the Constitution has been amended more than 100 times till now, he added.

(With agency inputs)