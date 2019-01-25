App
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 03:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, South Africa seal 3-year strategic programme

In his media statement, PM Modi said both sides discussed all aspects of the bilateral ties with an aim to further expand cooperation in diverse areas.

India and South Africa on January 25 sealed three year strategic programme to further boost cooperation in number of key areas after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In his media statement, PM Modi said both sides discussed all aspects of the bilateral ties with an aim to further expand cooperation in diverse areas.

Ramaphosa said his country was looking at a "result oriented" partnership with India through implementation of the three-year strategic exchange programme.

The strategic programme will a programme will cover cooperation in a range of areas including defence and security, trade and investment, the blue economy, tourism, IT and agriculture.

Ramaphosa, who arrived here this morning, will be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade on January 26.

It was the fourth meeting between Modi and Ramaphosa within a year.
