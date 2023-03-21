 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India slams attacks on its diplomatic missions in UK, US by pro-Khalistan activists

Pranay Sharma
Mar 21, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST

Even at the height of the Khalistan movement of the 1980s, the Indian national flag or the missions abroad never came under attack by the Punjab separatists.

India has strongly criticised the recent attacks on its diplomatic missions in the United Kingdom and the United States and desecration of the Indian national flag by pro-Khalistan activists.

However, former Indian diplomats who had dealt with the problem in the past said that even at the height of the Khalistan movement of the 1980s, the Indian national flag or the missions abroad never came under attack by the Punjab separatists.

“There were protests and rallies outside the embassy and consulates by Khalistan supporters in London, New York and elsewhere,” says former Indian diplomat Talmiz Ahmad.

“Though they were often large in number, protests were peaceful and under no circumstances the Indian missions came under attack or the Indian tricolour flying in the premises touched by protestors,” he added.