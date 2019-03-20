App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 01:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

India signals to boycott China's Belt and Road Forum for 2nd time

India boycotted the first Belt and Road Forum (BRF) in 2017 after protesting to Beijing over the controversial China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which is being laid through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) overriding New Delhi's sovereignty concerns.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India on Wednesday signalled that it will boycott China's second Belt and Road Forum for a second time, saying no country can participate in an initiative that ignores its core concerns on sovereignty and territorial integrity.

India boycotted the first Belt and Road Forum (BRF) in 2017 after protesting to Beijing over the controversial China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which is being laid through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) overriding New Delhi's sovereignty concerns.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently said that next month China plans to hold a much bigger, second BRF which will also be attended by Pakistan Prime Minster Imran Khan.

Speculation is rife whether India would attend the second BRF as China has deepened its commitment to expand the USD 60 billion CPEC, which aims to connect China's Xinjiang province with Pakistan's Gwadar port with a host of road, rail, gas and oil pipelines.

related news

China has also undertaken a host of energy projects under the aegis of the CPEC.

India's Ambassador to China Vikram Misri told the state-run Global Times that "above all, connectivity initiatives must be pursued in a manner that respects sovereignty, equality and territorial integrity of nations".

"No country can participate in an initiative that ignores its core concerns on sovereignty and territorial integrity," he replied to a question about India's concerns over the BRI and whether India would take part in the second BRF meet.

The Indian envoy's interview was carried by the daily on Wednesday.

"To be honest, we have made no secret of our views and our position on the BRI is clear and consistent and one that we have conveyed to the authorities concerned.

"India shares the global aspiration to strengthen connectivity and it is an integral part of our economic and diplomatic initiatives. We ourselves are working with many countries and international institutions in our region and beyond on a range of connectivity initiatives," Misri said.

"However, it is also our belief that connectivity initiatives must be based on universally recognised international norms, good governance and rule of law. They must emphasise social stability and environmental protection and preservation, promote skill and technology transfers and follow principles of openness, transparency and financial sustainability," the Indian envoy said.

India along with the US and several other countries have been highlighting the concerns over the BRI projects, leaving a number of smaller countries in debt traps.

The concerns grew louder after China took over Sri Lanka's Hambantota port on a 99-year lease as debt swap.

Several countries including Malaysia and even Pakistan have wished to reduce the Chinese projects over debt concerns.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 01:15 pm

tags #China #current affairs.CPEC.BRF #India

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

After ‘Betrayal’, Gujarat’s Karadiya Rajputs Vow to ‘Teach BJP ...

JEE Main 2019 Admit Card for April Exam to Release Today at jeemain.ni ...

Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Suspended Due to Inclement ...

Clashes Break Out At Priyanka Gandhi's Varanasi Rally, Congress Blames ...

How Does Euro 2020 Qualifying Work?

India Hints it May Boycott China's Belt and Road Forum for Second Time

Tharoor Files Complaint Against BJP and Sabarimala Karma Samithi for ' ...

'Shameless Game of Power': Shiv Sena Slams BJP Over Midnight Political ...

20th March 2003: Ganguly & Co. End Kenya's Dream Run in World Cup

Hiccups for BJP in Northeast, senior leaders resign and switch sides

BJP drops all sitting MPs from Chhattisgarh, to field fresh Lok Sabha ...

US to begin accepting H1B visa applications for next fiscal year from ...

Arun Jaitley dubs '108 purported economists' as compulsive contrarians

Economists raise concerns over India's slowdown with RBI governor

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,500; realty, ...

These 12 stocks have rallied more than 50% since last Holi

Over 300 stocks in BSE500 outperformed Sensex in the last 1 month

Auto sector showing signs of slowdown, says Tata MF

Will he, won't he? Suspense on LK Advani contesting polls continues; s ...

Arun Jaitley compares NDA govt's economy report card with UPA's in blo ...

Akshay Kumar on playing a sikh warrior in Kesari: ‘Not many actors g ...

Google Stadia: Late to the cloud gaming party, and still an impractica ...

Mindtree spurns a dubious lover in L&T, but do not rule out an arrange ...

Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dial ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

International friendlies: With chorus of critics growing, Germany boss ...

Inshallah: Sanjay Leela Bhansali opens up on casting Salman Khan, Alia ...

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exit an award function hand-in-hand, can ...

Holi 2019: Terrorist Masood Azhar to be set ablaze as Holika Dahan nea ...

Zee Cine Awards 2019 winners list: Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat and Ra ...

Holi 2019: For Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, every day is a Holi day

Zee Cine Awards 2019: Varun Dhawan shows his 'First Class' dance on a ...

Holi 2019: Here's a list of new Holi songs to add to your jukebox

Zee Cine Awards 2019: Janhvi Kapoor tops the fashion chart in a larger ...

IPL 2019: Sunil Chhetri pays a special visit to Virat Kohli and his RC ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.