App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 01:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

India should prepare not just for fighting coronavirus but also for economic devastation: Rahul Gandhi

"India should be preparing itself not just for the coronavirus, but for the economic devastation that is coming. Our people are going to go through unimaginable pain in the next six months," Gandhi said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File Image
File Image

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said India should be preparing itself not just for fighting the novel coronavirus but also for an economic devastation that is coming.

He, while addressing the media in the Parliament complex, also said it was an "insult" to the people of Tamil Nadu that MPs were not allowed to ask questions on the regional language issue.

"India should be preparing itself not just for the coronavirus, but for the economic devastation that is coming. Our people are going to go through unimaginable pain in the next six months," Gandhi said.

Close

Opposition members, including from the DMK, the Congress and the NCP, on Tuesday walked out of the Lok Sabha claiming they were not allowed to ask supplementary questions during the Question Hour.

Some Opposition members stood up in protest when Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai was replying to a question related to official language.

"The people have the right to defend, believe and speak in their language. You can take away my right but not the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu to ask a question in the house," he said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 01:02 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Health Min expands quarantine duration for passengers coming from UAE, Kuwait

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Health Min expands quarantine duration for passengers coming from UAE, Kuwait

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.