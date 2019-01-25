App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 07:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

India should learn about creating jobs from China: Rahul Gandhi

"Modi ji talks about Make in India, what is the actual result? 24 hours and 15,000 jobs every day in China. But during the same 24 hours, India creates just 450 jobs. This is Government of India's data placed in Lok Sabha," Gandhi said at an interaction with intellectuals here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said India should learn from the experience of China in creating job opportunities despite adopting large-scale automation and hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India programme.

"Modi ji talks about Make in India, what is the actual result? 24 hours and 15,000 jobs every day in China. But during the same 24 hours, India creates just 450 jobs. This is Government of India's data placed in Lok Sabha," Gandhi said at an interaction with intellectuals here.

However, he added, India is the only country capable of taking up the challenge posed by China.

Gandhi said production in the present times is completely dominated and captured by the Chinese and India has to accept that China is extremely competitive and is ahead of everyone in the arena of production.

related news

India as well as European countries are facing problems as they are not addressing the issue of automation as is being done by China, he said adding that automation does not actually restrict creation of job opportunities.

"While China is creating 15,000 new jobs every 24 hours despite full automation, why is it a problem in Europe and India?" Gandhi asked.

Referring to an interaction with some Chinese officials, the Congress chief said, "When I had gone to Kailash (Mansarovar), I met a couple of their (Chinese) ministers. They said job creation is not a problem there at all."

"Infact, they said we have plenty of jobs, we have too many jobs. So the real issue is if you are producing ... In technological stream you do not have problems. You have problems if you are producing low-value added products," he said.

Gandhi had visited Kailash Mansarovar in September 2018.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 07:30 pm

tags #China #India #jobs #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.