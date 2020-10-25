172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|india-should-be-bigger-than-china-in-power-and-scope-mohan-bhagwat-6010481.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2020 10:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

India should be bigger than China in power and scope: Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat was speaking at the RSS's annual Vijayadashami rally, which this time was limited to an indoor event attended by 50 swayamsevaks (volunteers) due to COVID-19 guidelines.

PTI
Mohan Bhagwat
Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said India needs to grow bigger than China in terms of shakti and vypati (power and scope), adding the world knows that country's expansionist designs.

Bhagwat was speaking at the RSS's annual Vijayadashami rally, which this time was limited to an indoor event attended by 50 swayamsevaks (volunteers) due to COVID-19 guidelines.

Bhagwat said India needs to be militarily better prepared against China.

Close

Many countries are now standing up to China, he said. "China was shocked at Indias response to its intrusion. India needs to grow bigger in power and scope than china," he said.

related news

"China encroached on our borders amid the pandemic," he said, adding the world knows the expansionist nature of that country. He cited Taiwan and Vietnam as examples of the Chinese expansion plans.

"We intend to be friendly with all. This is our nature. But mistaking our benevolence for weakness and attempts to disintegrate or weaken us by sheer brute force is unacceptable. Our detractors must know this by now," he said.

Bhagwat said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is not against any particular religious community, adding "some people misled our Muslim brothers" claiming it was aimed at restricting their population.

Before the issue could be discussed further, the focus shifted on coronavirus, he said. "The communal flare in minds of a few people stayed in their minds only. Coronavirus overshadowed all other topics," he added.

"We need not fear coronavirus, but should be alert and cautious. We cannot stop living. Coronavirus is spreading but fatalities are less. Due to the pandemic, we have started learning the importance of hygiene, cleanliness, environment, family values all over again," he said.

"Coronavirus has given rise to challenges of unemployment. Many lost jobs and labourers are now returning to cities. But the jobs may not be there. The challenge is to create employment opportunities in different places," he said.

Bhagwat said before the pandemic, several issues which were in the public discourse took a backseat.

"Article 370 was abrogated, the country accepted the Supreme Court verdict on Ram temple with patience and understanding," he said.

"There was opposition to CAA claiming it was being used to check the Muslim population in the country. In fact, no Indian citizen was threatened due to CAA. Before any step could be taken to resolve the issue, the coronavirus pandemic happened," he said.
First Published on Oct 25, 2020 10:32 am

tags #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.