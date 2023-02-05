English
    India sees six-fold jump in voters since 1951; total electorate on January 1 is over 94.50 crore

    This has prompted the Election Commission to walk the extra mile to bring them to the polling booths.

    PTI
    February 05, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST
    Some politicians were found to sponsor pilgrimage of their voters -- the most preferred destinations being Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, Manjunatha Swami temple in Dharmasthala in Karnataka and Shirdi in Maharashtra.

    India has witnessed a nearly six-fold increase in the total number of voters since 1951 to over 94.50 crore this year, but almost one-third of them stayed away from exercising their franchise in the last Lok Sabha polls.

    In 1951, when the voter lists for the first general elections were prepared, India had 17.32 crore registered electors and 45.67 per cent had turned up to exercise their franchise in the newly-born Republic.

    The number of registered electors witnessed a gradual increase over the years, and so did their participation in the subsequent elections.