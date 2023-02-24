 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India scaling new heights of success, Meghalaya making strong contributions: PM Modi

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that India is scaling new heights of success and Meghalaya is making strong contributions to it.

Addressing a public rally here, he exuded confidence that 'lotus', the BJP symbol, will bloom in the state, as the saffron party-led government has always prioritised the well-being of its people.

"Lack of road, rail, and air connectivity had in the past obstructed development in Meghalaya. During the last nine years, however, the BJP government at the Centre has brought about positive changes in the state and the northeastern region.

"Be it youth, women, traders, or government servants, everyone wants the BJP to be in power in Meghalaya," he asserted.