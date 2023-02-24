India scaling new heights of success, Meghalaya making strong contributions: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that India is scaling new heights of success and Meghalaya is making strong contributions to it.

Addressing a public rally here, he exuded confidence that 'lotus', the BJP symbol, will bloom in the state, as the saffron party-led government has always prioritised the well-being of its people.

"Lack of road, rail, and air connectivity had in the past obstructed development in Meghalaya. During the last nine years, however, the BJP government at the Centre has brought about positive changes in the state and the northeastern region.

"Be it youth, women, traders, or government servants, everyone wants the BJP to be in power in Meghalaya," he asserted.

The PM stressed that Meghalaya needs to free from dynastic politics.

"Not only in Delhi but also in Meghalaya, family-run parties had converted the state into an ATM to fill their coffers. People have rejected them. Meghalaya now wants a government that puts people first and not family," he underlined.

The PM, who had earlier taken part in a road show here, said he was overwhelmed by the love and support shown by people during the programme.

"This love, this blessing of yours... I will definitely return this love and blessings by initiating more development work in Meghalaya, speeding up welfare projects," he added.

(With PTI inputs)