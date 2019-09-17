App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India ready to act strongly on territorial breaches: Home Minister Amit Shah

Shah criticised the previous Congress regime for not adopting a comprehensive national security policy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Amit Shah, home minister
Amit Shah, home minister

The Modi government will not tolerate breach of India's territory and is ready to deal with such acts as strongly as possible, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on September 17.

Shah also said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, ever since the abrogation of Article 370, has been peaceful.

"There will be no compromise on India’s security. We will not tolerate even an inch of breach of our territory. We will deal with it strongly. We will not allow any drop of blood of our soldiers go in vain," he said addressing an event of the All India Management Association.

Close

Shah criticised the previous Congress regime for not adopting a comprehensive national security policy.  The Home Minister also said the country's strategic policy was overshadowed by the foreign policy.

related news

"After the surgical strike and airstrike, the perception of the world has changed and India’s strength has been recognised globally," he said.

Shah said that the previous governments worked for 30 years and they are unable to name five big decisions taken by them. The Modi government, however, has worked for five years and has 50 big decisions to talk about, Shah said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 17, 2019 03:47 pm

tags #Amit Shah #India #Politics

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.