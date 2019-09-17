India ready to act strongly on territorial breaches: Home Minister Amit Shah

Shah criticised the previous Congress regime for not adopting a comprehensive national security policy.
The Modi government will not tolerate breach of India's territory and is ready to deal with such acts as strongly as possible, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on September 17.
Shah also said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, ever since the abrogation of Article 370, has been peaceful.
"There will be no compromise on India’s security. We will not tolerate even an inch of breach of our territory. We will deal with it strongly. We will not allow any drop of blood of our soldiers go in vain," he said addressing an event of the All India Management Association.
Shah criticised the previous Congress regime for not adopting a comprehensive national security policy. The Home Minister also said the country's strategic policy was overshadowed by the foreign policy.
"After the surgical strike and airstrike, the perception of the world has changed and India’s strength has been recognised globally," he said.Shah said that the previous governments worked for 30 years and they are unable to name five big decisions taken by them. The Modi government, however, has worked for five years and has 50 big decisions to talk about, Shah said.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.