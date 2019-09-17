India ready to act strongly on territorial breaches: Home Minister Amit Shah

The Modi government will not tolerate breach of India's territory and is ready to deal with such acts as strongly as possible, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on September 17.

Shah also said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, ever since the abrogation of Article 370, has been peaceful.

"There will be no compromise on India’s security. We will not tolerate even an inch of breach of our territory. We will deal with it strongly. We will not allow any drop of blood of our soldiers go in vain," he said addressing an event of the All India Management Association.

Shah criticised the previous Congress regime for not adopting a comprehensive national security policy. The Home Minister also said the country's strategic policy was overshadowed by the foreign policy.

"After the surgical strike and airstrike, the perception of the world has changed and India’s strength has been recognised globally," he said.